Anchorage high school student facing criminal charges over threats, police say

A Service High School student is facing charges after they made threats about having a bomb at school this week, Anchorage police said.

A staff member reported to school resource officers around 10 a.m. Friday that a student had made threats the night before on social media, police said.

The student admitted to creating and posting the threatening photo, but there were no additional steps taken after that, police said. There were no bombs found at the school, they said.

Charges were forwarded to the Division of Juvenile Justice, police said.

