Man shot to death in Spenard, say Anchorage police

Anchorage police are investigating the death of a man found shot to death in the Spenard Road area early Monday.

Officers were called to the 3800 block of Spenard Road, near the intersection of Oregon Drive, at 12:39 a.m. Monday for a reported shooting, the Anchorage Police Department said in a statement. An adult male victim had been shot in the upper body, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s name has not been released. Police have made no arrests, but described the incident as “isolated” and “not random.”

Police have not released any other information about the circumstances of the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.