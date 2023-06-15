Anchorage police investigate fatal shooting in Dimond Boulevard parking lot

Anchorage police and the personnel from the state medical examiner's office work at the scene of a fatal shooting on Thursday morning, June 15, 2023 in a parking lot near King Street and West Dimond Boulevard in Anchorage. (Loren Holmes / ADN)

Anchorage police say they are investigating an early morning shooting in a West Dimond Boulevard parking lot.

Someone heard shots in the area of the 100 block of West Dimond just after 5 a.m. Thursday and called 911, according to a police spokeswoman. Arriving officers found a man dead in the parking lot with “at least one gunshot wound to the upper body,” police said.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning. Citing the ongoing investigation, a spokeswoman did not respond to additional questions about the shooting.

This is the 10th homicide in Anchorage this year, according to police data.

The department’s crime scene team was at the scene Thursday morning. Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area to call dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1) or 907-786-8900 (option 0).