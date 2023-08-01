2 men shot to death in Midtown Anchorage

Anchorage police officers respond to the scene of a shooting that left two men dead, on the 600 block of W. 46th Avenue in Anchorage on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (Emily Mesner / ADN)

Anchorage police are investigating the shooting deaths of two men Monday night in Midtown.

Officers were called to an apartment on the 600 block of West 46th Avenue just before 8 p.m. on reports of a shooting, police said. They found two men dead. The area is just south of Tudor Road and east of Arctic Boulevard.

“While the investigation is in its infancy, initial indications are that there are no outstanding suspects,” police wrote.

Limited details were released by the police about the circumstances surrounding the shooting. A spokeswoman for the police department said they had no additional information to release and were not expecting updates Tuesday.

No charges had been filed by Tuesday morning, she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.