Man shot and killed his roommate, then himself in Midtown Anchorage apartment, police say

Anchorage police officers respond to the scene of a shooting that left two men dead, on the 600 block of W. 46th Avenue in Anchorage on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (Emily Mesner / ADN)

A 25-year-old man fatally shot his roommate before killing himself in Monday night’s shooting in a Midtown Anchorage apartment, police said.

Officers were called to a home on the 600 block of West 46th Avenue, just south of Tudor Road and east of Arctic Boulevard, just before 8 p.m. due to a shooting, police said. Zachary R. Tywlak and his roommate were dead inside the home, according to police.

On Wednesday, police said they interviewed several witnesses and publicly identified Tywlak but said the nature of the argument between him and his roommate was under investigation. Police said they would not release the name of Tywlak’s roommate because the shooting involved domestic violence.