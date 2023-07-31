Pedestrian struck by SUV in Midtown Anchorage dies

A pedestrian died Sunday night after she was struck by an SUV near a Midtown Anchorage intersection, police said.

The woman was walking west just before 6:30 p.m., crossing the southbound lanes of the Seward Highway just north of Fireweed Lane, when a green Nissan SUV struck her, police said. She wasn’t in a crosswalk.

“The victim was transported to a hospital where she was declared deceased a short time later,” police said.

The driver remained at the scene. Police said no charges were immediately filed and an investigation is ongoing.

Police said the woman’s name will be publicly released after next of kin has been notified.